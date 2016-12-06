Site & Video du Jour 12/06

site of the day – real Christmas miracles http://www.toptenz.net/top-10-amazing-real-life-christmas-miracles.php video of the day – inspirational holiday story https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEs6ze5xeIM
website of the day – https://registermyvuas.faa.gov/ – new rules for drones and new oweners of same ******************************************************************************************** video of the day – https://www.theguardian.com/global/video/2016/dec/19/turkish-police-cordon-off-ankara-gallery-after-russian-ambassador-killed-video-report – video of the killing of the Russian diplomat in Turkey